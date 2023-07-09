trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Kaine says he has ‘real qualms’ about Biden admin sending Ukraine cluster bombs

by Rachel Scully - 07/09/23 11:28 AM ET
by Rachel Scully - 07/09/23 11:28 AM ET
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) arrives to the Capitol for a procedural vote regarding a nomination on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) expressed concerns about the Biden administration sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, stating that he has some “real qualms” about the decision.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked the Senate Democrat about the controversial decision to send the deadly bombs to the war-torn country, who responded by bring up a 2008 treaty signed by 123 countries, pledging not to use cluster munition weapons in war. The U.S., Russia and Ukraine are not signatories on the treaty.

“There is an international convention against [the] use of these cluster munitions that dates back to 2008,” he said. “And the reason the prohibition was put in place, as you have described, is that these are kinds of munitions that can lead to some downstream risks to civilians.”

Cluster munitions are designed to spread out multiple submunitions over a wide area, however, undetonated bombs could remain an explosive hazard for civilians.

Kaine acknowledged that Russia has previously used cluster munitions to target Ukrainian civilians, adding that Ukraine does not intend to use the munitions to target Russian civilians.

“I would still say, though, I have some real qualms about it,” he added. “When there’s an international prohibition, and the U.S. says, ‘But here’s a good reason to do something different,’ it could give a green light to other nations to do something different as well.”

Still, Kaine praised the Biden administration for reaching an agreement with Ukraine on “using these munitions in a way to dislodge Russian military while minimizing risks to Ukrainian civilians.”

The Biden administration announced its controversial plans to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions last week, which Kyiv has long requested.

The decision sparked worry over the weapon’s ability to harm civilians and children long after the bombs had fallen, with human rights activists and some lawmakers speaking out against the choice.

However, Biden defended the decision, saying that the Ukrainians need them as they run out of ammunition. He noted the “main thing” is whether the Ukrainians have the weapons to stop the Russians.

Tags cluster munitions Joe Biden President Joe Biden russia Shannon Bream Tim Kaine ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  10. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  11. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  12. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  13. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  14. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  15. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  16. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  17. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  18. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
Load more