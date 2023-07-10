trending:

News

9 injured in Cleveland shooting, suspect remains at large: police

by Jordan Unger, Ed Gallek and Peggy Gallek - 07/10/23 9:11 AM ET
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after nine people were shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District early Sunday morning.

The I-Team at Nexstar’s WJW has learned that nine were injured after a suspect opened fire toward a group of people at West 6th and Johnson Court around 2:30 a.m. The suspect then left the scene.

In an afternoon press conference, Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond confirmed that officers were already on the scene when the shooting happened. They immediately stepped in and rendered aid to the victims.

Drummond said the victims, seven men and two women, were ages 23 through 38.

One man was critically hurt, but the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a Black male who possibly has a gold grill in his mouth.

Meanwhile, Bobby George, owner of several downtown businesses like Barley House and Rebol, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the mass shooting. 

Investigators continue reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown released a statement on the shooting. It said, in part:

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene. Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.”

As WJW previously reported, this shooting was one of several in the city overnight.

