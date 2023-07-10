WATCH: Volcano erupts in Iceland after series of earthquakes

A volcano erupted in Iceland near Reykjavik, the country’s capital, following a series of intense earthquakes in the the Reykjanes peninsula.

The eruption occurred near Reykjavik’s international Keflavik airport, which reportedly did not see any delays from the incident. The Iceland Meteorological Office found there was no imminent hazard to people in the region in the aftermath of the eruption.

Spewing lava and rising smoke can be seen from the 200-meter-long fissure in photos shared by local news outlets and the IMO. A livestream of the eruption broadcasted by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service can be viewed here.

The peninsula is a seismic hotspot, with more than 4,700 earthquakes recorded around the area by the Icelandic Meteorological Office in a six-day period, sparking concerns that the earthquakes would spur a volcanic outburst soon after.

There have been recent volcanic eruptions in the area including when the Fagradals Mountain volcano erupted after being dormant for about 6,000 years in March 2021. The six months of volcanic activity that followed the eruption drew thousands of Icelanders and tourists alike to visit the peninsula.

More recently, the area saw a three-week eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in August 2022.

But earlier volcanos have led to harsh conditions in the country. A disruptive volcanic eruption in 2010 spewed molten ash into the sky, impacting travel for weeks and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.