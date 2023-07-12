trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House panel holds hearing on flow of fentanyl at border

by The Hill staff - 07/12/23 1:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 07/12/23 1:00 PM ET

A House Homeland Security subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine the role of transnational criminal organizations, particularly Mexican drug cartels, in allegedly trafficking illicit fentanyl into the U.S.

The hearing is part of House Republicans’ focus on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s job in office. The hearing will feature several officials from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration, among other agencies.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Watch the hearing above.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas drug trafficking Fentanyl Homeland Security immigration Mexico United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  3. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  7. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  8. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  10. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  11. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  12. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  13. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  14. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  15. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  16. Arizona man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
  17. Rand Paul pressing Jim Jordan to push FBI for COVID origin info
  18. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
Load more