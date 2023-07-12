Watch live: House panel holds hearing on flow of fentanyl at border
A House Homeland Security subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday to examine the role of transnational criminal organizations, particularly Mexican drug cartels, in allegedly trafficking illicit fentanyl into the U.S.
The hearing is part of House Republicans’ focus on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s job in office. The hearing will feature several officials from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration, among other agencies.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.
Watch the hearing above.
