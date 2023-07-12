trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Wray pushes back on GOP claims of FBI politicization 

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/12/23 10:00 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/12/23 10:00 AM ET

FBI Director Chrisopher Wray offered a forceful defense of the bureau in opening remarks before the House Judiciary Committee as GOP members pledged to highlight what they see as politicization of the investigative agency. 

The timing of Wray’s appearance before the panel comes as the GOP has fixated on the prosecution of Donald Trump as well as Hunter Biden — cases they say show a bias towards the Republican former president while giving preferential treatment to the president’s son.

“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” Wray said in prepared opening remarks.

Wray rattled off the breadth of the FBI’s work, from targeting cartel leaders smuggling fentanyl to managing thousands of investigations into Chinese government-led efforts to steal U.S. trade secrets. 

“That’s just scratching the surface; the men and women of the FBI work tirelessly every day to protect the American people from a staggering array of threats,” Wray said.

In a subtle nod to the district occupied by committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Wray highlighted a recent drug bust that led to 31 arrests of those accused of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine “throughout the area around Marion, Ohio.”

“In that one investigation, run out of the FBI’s two-man office in Mansfield, we worked with partners from multiple local police departments and sheriff’s offices to take kilograms of fentanyl off of Marion streets — enough lethal doses to kill the entire population of Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati combined,” Wray said.

“And that’s just one investigation led by one small office in Ohio.”

Jordan on Tuesday previewed his own plans for the FBI, sending a letter to House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas) calling for “reining in abusive federal law enforcement agencies.”

“The Committee and Select Subcommittee have received startling testimony about egregious abuses, misallocation of federal law-enforcement resources, and misconduct within the leadership ranks of the FBI. We recommend that the appropriations bills eliminate any funding for the FBI that is not absolutely essential for the agency to execute its mission,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan also called for “eliminating taxpayer funding for any new FBI headquarter facility and instead examining options for relocating the FBI’s headquarters outside of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.”

GOP lawmakers are expected to ask for details about a number of Justice Department and FBI investigations, including the recent indictment of Gal Luft, a former think tank leader who raised claims that President Biden took a bribe.

Luft is now accused of numerous crimes, including failing to register as a foreign agent while recruiting a high-ranking former U.S. official and brokering illicit arms deals.

He is also accused of violating Iran sanctions by setting up meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals. 

The FBI has countered that any of its investigations have been tainted by politics, with Wray pointing to the backgrounds of the bureau’s leadership.

“Just taking our top eight leaders as an example, they all came up through the bureau as line Agents,” he said.

“Not a single one is a political appointee — not one.”

Updated at 10:14 a.m.

Tags Christopher Wray Donald Trump FBI Fentanyl Gal Luft Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Jim Jordan Mar-a-Lago

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  10. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  14. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  15. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  16. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. Texas GOP lawmaker threatens to vote ‘no’ on advancing annual defense bill 
Load more