Powerball jackpot jumps to $875 million, third-largest ever

by Matthew Knight and Addy Bink - 07/13/23 11:44 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no winner was chosen Wednesday.

The total now stands at $875 million, the third-largest in the history of the game, after the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Two tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. There were also 36 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-six of the tickets won $50,000 prizes. The other 10 tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play and multiplied the $50,000 prize by three to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

If a player wins the jackpot Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million, before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history:

  1. $2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California)
  2. $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)
  3. $875 million (estimated ahead of Saturday’s drawing)
  4. $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)
  5. $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)
  6. $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington)
  7. $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)
  8. $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California)
  9. $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York)
  10. $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have won a much smaller prize. About one in 29 entries do.

Lottery players also have a chance at a growing Mega Millions prize, which is worth an estimated $560 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Tuesday. The next drawing in that game is set for Friday night.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for both lottery games are $2 each.

