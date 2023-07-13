Watch live: Biden to speak to press with Finland’s president

President Biden will hold a joint press briefing Thursday morning with the Finland President Sauli Niinistö.

The briefing follows Biden’s attendance at a NATO summit were the president delivered an address vowing that the U.S. and its allies would maintain a united front with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war with the country.

Finland joined NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the recent meeting was dominated by Turkey’s decision to allow Sweden to enter the security alliance, and a continued debate over Ukraine’s membership. The summit ended with an agreement to eventually easy Ukraine’s entry to NATO, thought that will not happen until the end of the war.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

