Watch live: House committee holds hearing on US companies doing business in China

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold a Thursday evening hearing where several experts will testify on the risks U.S. businesses face operating in China.

U.S. confidence in China has fallen to the point where the State Department has advised Americans against even visiting the country.

Despite attempts to recover from the rift that widened earlier this year with the U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon, diplomatic relations remain tense.

U.S. trade with China has declined, even as Beijing deals with strains on its own economy.

This week Microsoft reported recent security breaches of State Department and other email accounts in the U.S. by hackers in China.

Those testifying include Piper Lounsbury of the consulting firm Strategy Risks, which advises companies doing business in China; Shehzad Qazi of China Beige Book International, which follows and analyzes the Chinese economy; and Chinese business leader Desmond Shum, whose ex-wife disappeared for four years when she was unexpectedly arrested and detained without charge.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

