trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

4 dead in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect at large: police

by Joe Jacquez - 07/15/23 4:21 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 07/15/23 4:21 PM ET
(Getty Images)

Four people are dead in a mass shooting near Atlanta Saturday, according to county government officials.

Henry County government spokesperson Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press, “I can confirm that four people are deceased.”

County officials posted on Facebook to make the public aware of the incident, saying it unfolded at 10:45 a.m. in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia.

The suspect is still at large, there is a heavy police presence and officials have said the public should avoid the area.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Tags Dogwood Lakes Georgia Hampton Hampton Police Department Henry County Henry County Crime Scene Unit Henry County Homeland Security Henry County Police Department Henry County Sheriff's Department mass shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  4. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  5. Kari Lake: ‘I believe I’m the only one who can win’ Arizona Senate race
  6. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  7. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  8. Republican problems on race add up
  9. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  10. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  11. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  12. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  13. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  14. Geraldo Rivera says he was ‘very offended’ by Tucker Carlson’s portrayal ...
  15. Russia investigating if North Korean test missile crashed in its waters
  16. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  17. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  18. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
Load more