4 dead in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect at large: police

Four people are dead in a mass shooting near Atlanta Saturday, according to county government officials.

Henry County government spokesperson Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press, “I can confirm that four people are deceased.”

County officials posted on Facebook to make the public aware of the incident, saying it unfolded at 10:45 a.m. in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia.

The suspect is still at large, there is a heavy police presence and officials have said the public should avoid the area.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.