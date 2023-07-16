Sullivan dismisses notion that US has lost its moral authority by providing cluster bombs to Ukraine

National security adviser Jake Sullivan during an interview on Sunday dismissed the notion that the United States has lost its moral authority by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.

“Our moral authority has not derived from being a signatory to the Convention Against Cluster Munitions. We are not, we have not been, at any point since that convention came into effect. Neither has Ukraine,” Sullivan said in response to a question from NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” referring to a treaty signed by more than 100 countries that prohibits the use of, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

“Our moral authority and Ukraine’s moral authority in this conflict comes from the fact that we are supporting a country under brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor, with missiles and bombs raining down on its cities, killing its civilians, destroying its schools, its churches, its hospitals,” Sullivan added. “And the idea that providing Ukraine with a weapon in order for them to be able to defend their homeland, protect their civilians, is somehow a challenge to our moral authority I find questionable.”

Sullivan’s defense of President Biden’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions comes after he and his administration has faced increased criticism from some within his own party. Biden has described the decision as “difficult” to make but said he viewed it as necessary for Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

The Pentagon confirmed last Thursday that the cluster bombs were delivered to Ukraine.

Cluster bombs are highly controversial because they can pose a risk to civilians. The bombs release scores of smaller bomblets in the air, making them effective at targeting a large area of enemy troops. They also can pose a risk to civilians, especially if the smaller bomblets do not explode right away. Ukraine has pledged only to use the bombs away from civilians.

“I would say that we are stepping up to give Ukraine what it needs in order to not be defenseless in the face of a Russian onslaught. We are simply not going to leave Ukraine defenseless. The president was determined on that point. And we remain committed to that,” Sullivan said on Sunday.

Biden’s top national security aide also said the “current plan” is not to restock the nation’s stockpile of cluster bombs. Instead, Sullivan said, officials will focus on restocking its traditional munitions.