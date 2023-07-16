trending:

Mark Kelly ‘concerned’ about third-party movement No Labels

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/16/23 12:35 PM ET
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) looks up at a skylight as he arrives for an all-Senators briefing at the Capitol to discuss artificial intelligence with defense and intelligence officials on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Editor’s Note: We have updated this story to reflect Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-Ariz.) concerns regarding third-party group No Labels. We regret the error.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said in an interview Sunday that he’s concerned about third-party group No Labels, and that he doesn’t think of it as a political party.  

No Labels announced last week Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will headline its New Hampshire town hall as speculation grows over whether he will make a third-party bid in the 2024 election. 

When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he thought Manchin and No Labels could cost Biden his reelection, Kelly said he doesn’t think of No Labels as a political party.  

“I mean, this is a few individuals putting dark money behind an organization. It should not be about a few rich people. So, obviously I’m concerned about what’s going on here in Arizona and across the country,” Kelly said.  

“I think the president has a very strong record to run on, and we have got about 18 months before the next election, and my hope is that this all gets sorted out,” Kelly added.  

Kelly also told Tapper he has spoken with Manchin about his concerns, but would not provide further detail about what their conversations entailed.  

No Labels has pushed for a third-party candidate as polling indicates a possible rematch between Biden and former President Trump.  

The group will launch what it’s calling its “Common Sense” agenda Monday at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.. The agenda includes 30 ideas for how to work on America’s top issues, including the budget, energy, inflation, education, immigration and the nation’s global standing.  

