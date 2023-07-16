trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ than confirming military promotions

by Sarah Polus - 07/16/23 10:52 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 07/16/23 10:52 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses reporters questions during her daily press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses reporters questions during her daily press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday slammed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), accusing the two lawmakers of prioritizing their beef with the “Barbie” movie over Tuberville’s military holds.

During her MSNBC show “Inside With Jen Psaki,” Psaki lashed into Tuberville and Cruz for their continued criticism of the upcoming movie while Tuberville has put the military’s key promotions on hold in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy. Tuberville and Cruz have specifically taken issue with a fake map featured in the movie, which they argue shows the controversial nine-dash line indicating the territorial claims of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea.

“Here’s a really important question that many of them seem to be making time to explore: Is ‘Barbie’ communist?” Psaki said of Republican lawmakers.

In the meantime, Tuberville’s ongoing protests have blocked more than 250 military promotions and nominations in the Senate, and have left the U.S. Marines without a confirmed leader.

“No military leader out there is going to tell you they’re more worried about a cartoon map in a movie about a doll than about having qualified members of the military in a position to lead their troops,” Psaki said.

She added, “Apparently, according to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Barbie’s alleged communism […] is more offensive than the actions of his colleague, Tommy Tuberville,” Psaki added.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Film Group dismissed claims about the movie’s map.

“The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

Vietnam has banned the film over the map, while the Philippines has permitted it to be screened.

Tags barbie Barbie Cruz Jen Psaki nine-dash Ted Cruz Tommy Tuberville tuberville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  3. Suspect in Atlanta-area shooting that claimed 4 lives killed after ...
  4. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  5. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  6. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
  7. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  8. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  9. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  10. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  11. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. Paying the price: Let market forces end the fossil fuel era
  14. Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents
  15. RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi ...
  16. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  17. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  18. Mark Kelly ‘concerned’ about third-party movement No Labels
Load more