News

Fox News debuts revamped primetime lineup this week

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/17/23 9:45 AM ET
A new era in Fox News prime time debuts on Monday as the network rolls out a revamped weeknight lineup of pundits ahead of the coming 2024 GOP primary and presidential elections.

The network announced earlier this month that starting this week, hosts Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld would occupy new time slots, while longtime conservative commentator Sean Hannity would remain at his 9 p.m. post.

Ingraham, who previously hosted a 10 p.m. nightly commentary show, will now air a new version of her show at 7 p.m., while Watters will move from his 7 p.m. solo hosting gig to 8 p.m., taking over for former host Tucker Carlson, who left the network in April.

Taking over for Ingraham at 10 p.m. will be Gutfeld, a comedian and satirist who has rose through the network’s ranks in recent years and has more recently earned ratings success for Fox on daytime table talk program “The Five” and his night Late Night style show.

The shake up in prime time comes just months after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle blockbuster claims of defamation the company brought against the network in a lawsuit over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Days after settling with Dominion, Fox ousted Carlson, its top-rated prime time host, from his 8 p.m. slot.

Fox has long held the title as the top-rated channel among cable news networks, most of which have experienced a decline in viewership since former President Trump left office.

Trump has spent the last several months criticizing Fox over its coverage of his political rivals and other issues, but has nonetheless appeared on the network a number of times as he mounts another bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump is slated to appear on Fox again on Tuesday during a town hall in Iowa with Fox’s Hannity.

