Dozens of House Democrats denounce Jayapal’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on Israel

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/17/23 8:48 PM ET
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Progressive Caucus, arrives as the House Democratic Caucus meets before a vote on the debt limit deal negotiated by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A group of House Democrats has publicly denounced colleague’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) remarks calling Israel a “racist state,” referring to them as “unacceptable.”

The response was sent out by 43 House Democrats, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). 

The group’s statement follows Jayapal’s public apology for the remarks on Sunday. 

Jayapal, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, made the controversial remarks while reportedly trying to calm down pro-Palestine protesters at a conference where she was speaking.

The statement refuted that remark in a lengthy letter supporting Israel as an ally.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) speaks to reporters about the ethical concerns of members’ of Congress stock trading practices during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

“Israel remains the only vibrant, progressive, and inclusive democracy in the region. Arab parties serve in the Knesset, women serve at the highest levels of the military, and the country remains an oasis for LGBTQ+ people in a region hostile toward the community. Pluralism flourishes in Israel,” the group said in a statement on Monday. 

“We are deeply concerned about Representative Pramila Jayapal’s unacceptable comments regarding our historic, democratic ally Israel, and we appreciate her retraction.” 

The group also said in its statement that Israel is the “legitimate homeland for Jewish people,” adding that remarks and efforts to delegitimize and demonize the country “are not only dangerous and antisemitic, but they also undermine America’s national security.”

They added that Israel is critical to the U.S.’s ongoing fight against terror and a partner in America’s defense and intelligence efforts. 

“Any efforts to rewrite history and question the Jewish State’s right to exist, or our historic bipartisan relationship, will never succeed in Congress,” the group said. “We remain committed to peace between Israel and the Palestinians to establish two states that exist side-by-side in peace, prosperity, and mutual security.” 

They noted that the country remains the U.S.’s greatest ally for peace in the Middle East region.

“We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to undermine and disrupt the strongly bipartisan consensus supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship that has existed for decades,” the statement said.

Jayapal said in her apology that while she does not believe the nation itself is inherently racist, she does think that its current prime minister and his government have steered Israel into racist, right wing policy.

“Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement. I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” Jayapal said in a statement posted to Twitter. 

“I do, however, believe that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government,” the congresswoman tweeted.

