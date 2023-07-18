Tim Scott super PAC rolling out $40 million ad campaign across Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina

A super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C) presidential campaign on Tuesday announced $40 million in advertising reservations this fall backing his candidacy.

The PAC, known as Trust In the Mission Pac or TIM PAC, will begin airing the advertisements on Sept. 7.

The TV ads will air in the crucial presidential campaign states of Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire on cable networks. A spokesperson for the organization told Politico the ad buys will be placed immediately.

“This initial ad reservation allows us to lock-in the best inventory, times and locations at the lowest cost for any outside group in the 2024 race,” Rob Collins, the co-chair of TIM PAC told Politico in a statement. “As prices skyrocket in the coming weeks, we will have a stable plan that will allow us to efficiently communicate our message, conduct a well-rounded campaign and better manage our cash.”

