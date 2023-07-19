Just 3 in 10 say US post-pandemic recovery better than rest of the world: poll

About three in 10 registered respondents said in a new Monmouth University poll that the U.S. post-pandemic recovery has been more effective than the rest of the world, despite the Biden administration touting the success of “Bidenomics.”

The poll, published Wednesday, found that 30 percent of respondents believe the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 32 percent of those surveyed said the U.S. has fared worse post-pandemic.

Thirty-three percent of respondents said that the country’s post-pandemic recovery has been about the same as other countries.

Along political party lines, 50 percent of Democrat respondents believe that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, and 24 percent of Independent respondents and 17 percent of Republican respondents also agreed with the sentiment, according to the poll.

Thirty-two percent of male respondents believe that the country’s post-pandemic recovery fared better than other countries, while 28 percent of female respondents also expressed the same viewpoint.

Among age groups, 38 percent of respondents who are 55 years or older said that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 26 percent of respondents aged 18 to 34 and 23 percent of respondents between the ages of 35 to 54 years said the same thing.

Among racial groups, 28 percent of white respondents believe that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 34 percent of non-white respondents have the same sentiment, the poll said.

The poll comes three months after President Biden signed into law ​​a GOP-led resolution to end a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the Biden administration has pushed messaging surrounding “Bidenomics,” a slogan highlighting the work his administration has done to turn the economy.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from July 12 to July 17 with a total of 910 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4.9 percentage points.