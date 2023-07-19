trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Just 3 in 10 say US post-pandemic recovery better than rest of the world: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/19/23 1:45 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/19/23 1:45 PM ET
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. On Wednesday, the president gave a speech on “Bidenomics” in the hopes that the term will lodge in voters’ brains ahead of the 2024 elections. But what is Bidenomics? Let’s just say the White House definition is different from the Republican one — evidence that catchphrases can be double-edged. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

About three in 10 registered respondents said in a new Monmouth University poll that the U.S. post-pandemic recovery has been more effective than the rest of the world, despite the Biden administration touting the success of “Bidenomics.”

The poll, published Wednesday, found that 30 percent of respondents believe the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 32 percent of those surveyed said the U.S. has fared worse post-pandemic. 

Thirty-three percent of respondents said that the country’s post-pandemic recovery has been about the same as other countries. 

Along political party lines, 50 percent of Democrat respondents believe that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, and 24 percent of  Independent respondents and 17 percent of Republican respondents also agreed with the sentiment, according to the poll.

Thirty-two percent of male respondents believe that the country’s post-pandemic recovery fared better than other countries, while 28 percent of female respondents also expressed the same viewpoint. 

Among age groups, 38 percent of respondents who are 55 years or older said that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 26 percent of respondents aged 18 to 34 and 23 percent of respondents between the ages of 35 to 54 years said the same thing. 

Among racial groups, 28 percent of white respondents believe that the U.S. has recovered better from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, while 34 percent of non-white respondents have the same sentiment, the poll said. 

The poll comes three months after President Biden signed into law ​​a GOP-led resolution to end a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the Biden administration has pushed messaging surrounding “Bidenomics,” a slogan highlighting the work his administration has done to turn the economy.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from July 12 to July 17 with a total of 910 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4.9 percentage points.

Tags Bidenomics Bidenomics covid-19 economy COVID-19 pandemic Economy Joe Biden Monmouth University Polling Institute

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. Second IRS whistleblower’s identity revealed at hearing: live coverage
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  7. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  8. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  9. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  10. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  11. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  12. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  15. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  16. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  17. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  18. Stanford president resigns amid scrutiny of his scientific research
Load more