City of Los Angeles investigating tree trimming that eliminated shade for protesters

by Clara Duhon - 07/19/23 5:26 PM ET
A tree is seen outside Universal Studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The City of Los Angeles is investigating the pruning of trees outside Universal Studios Hollywood that provided shade to SAG-AFTRA protesters who were picketing there amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced the investigation in a Tuesday tweet that showed before and after photos of the trees.

Strikers noticed the ficus trees lining Barham Boulevard had been cut back Monday, the start of a week in which temperatures are expected to hit daily highs between 86 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Trees are essential to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heatwave,” Mejia wrote on Twitter.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson denied that the tree trimming was done in retaliation against the strikers in a statement to The Hill, saying it was not the “intention” of the company to hinder protest efforts. Trimming of these ficus trees was a routine, annual practice at this time of year “to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season,” the spokesperson said.

Trees are seen outside Universal Studios July 19 in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention,” according to the statement provided to The Hill.

The NBCUniversal spokesperson added that the company is working to find an alternative option for shade for the picketers.

“We support the WGA and SAG’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage,” the spokesperson said, adding that NBCUniversal is continuing to “openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site.”

In an update tweet, Mejia noted that the trees are city-managed street trees and the city did not issue any tree trimming permits for the location outside Universal Studios in the past three years.

This arbor cutback follows complaints filed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA, the actors guild, against NBCUniversal, claiming the studio has blocked the sidewalk where they had access to picket.

The WGA is soon to enter its third month of striking — now joined by SAG-AFTRA members — as both unions push for wage increases and better working conditions for workers, actors and writers.

