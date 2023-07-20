These Trump associates have appeared before the Jan. 6 grand jury

Multiple associates of former President Trump have appeared before the grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, which on Sunday informed Trump that he’s a target of their probe — likely indicating that charges are coming soon.

The grand jury, convened by special counsel Jack Smith, has been looking into whether Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, along with broader efforts to interfere with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s former associates have reportedly been asked whether the former president acknowledged that he lost the presidency while he was publicly outraged that the election was stolen.

Here are the most notable Trump associates that have appeared before the Jan. 6 grand jury.

Jared Kushner

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner gave testimony recently, the New York Times first reported.

He was reportedly asked about Trump’s mindset in the time between losing in 2020 election in November to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, reportedly told prosecutors that Trump genuinely believed the election was stolen.

Hope Hicks

Former White House communications aide Hope Hicks, who is considered a member of Trump’s close inner circle, also reportedly gave testimony to the grand jury.

The select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack last year had obtained some context into how Hicks felt on the day of the riots at the Capitol.

The committee shared texts from her expressing frustration over the Capitol attack, saying it made Trump’s team “look like domestic terrorists” and that they would be “perpetually unemployed.”

Mike Pence

A judge for the district court of Washington, D.C., ruled at the end of March that former Vice President Mike Pence was required to testify before the grand jury.

Pence, who has maintained he has nothing to hide from investigators about the events following the 2020 election, reportedly spent several hours testifying at a courthouse in D.C.

The former vice president is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He had to answer questions about his role in the 2020 election and the pressure he received to overturn the results.

Mark Meadows

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of Trump’s most loyal allies, has also appeared before the grand jury, the New York Times first reported.

Meadows also reportedly testified in Smith’s other probe regarding Trump, which is looking into the classified and sensitive documents that were taken from the White House to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Meadows was among the Trump associates who were ordered in March to testify before the grand jury’s probe of Capitol riots and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He had refused to testify before the House select committee that investigated Jan. 6 last year.

Stephen Miller

Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was seen in April entering the courthouse in D.C. where the grand jury met and reportedly was questioned about a phone call he had with Trump minutes before the rally at the Ellipse that preceded the attack

Miller was working as a speechwriter for Trump at the time and Trump’s now-infamous speech at the Ellipse included false claims that Pence could overturn the election results and calls for supporters to “fight like hell.”

Miller, along with Meadows, was ordered in March to testify before the grand jury.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director and now a host of ABC’s “The View,” has been interviewed by prosecutors, CNN reported.

Griffin has publicly claimed that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and claimed that the former president spoke about it to aides like herself.

Others

Several other former Trump associates have reportedly also testified, including former White House aide William Russell, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and former official at the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli .