Explosion accompanied by fire reported in Phoenix

by Joe Jacquez - 07/20/23 8:58 PM ET
The city skyline and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) are seen from the Hole In The Rock trail during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 19, 2023. The extreme heat in the northern hemisphere is putting an increasing strain on healthcare systems, hitting those least able to cope the hardest, the World Health Organization said July 19. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A large fire, accompanied by explosions, started burning near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, according to reports.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) cameras captured the blaze that is reportedly taking place in the area of 40th Street and Washington.

Officials at the airport said their operations are not currently impacted by the fire.

Valley Metro, the public transportation system for the Phoenix metropolitan area, tweeted all westbound light rail traffic will only go as far as 50th street and Washington station, as a result of the fire, and all eastbound trains will go as far as 38th Street and Washington.

The Hill has reached out to ADOT and airport officials.

This story is developing.

