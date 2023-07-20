Explosion accompanied by fire reported in Phoenix

A large fire, accompanied by explosions, started burning near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, according to reports.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) cameras captured the blaze that is reportedly taking place in the area of 40th Street and Washington.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨

MASSIVE FIRE AND EXPLOSIONS OUTSIDE THE PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/fOwt9I6mR9 — Anthony DeWitt (@AnthonyDeWitt7) July 21, 2023

Officials at the airport said their operations are not currently impacted by the fire.

Valley Metro, the public transportation system for the Phoenix metropolitan area, tweeted all westbound light rail traffic will only go as far as 50th street and Washington station, as a result of the fire, and all eastbound trains will go as far as 38th Street and Washington.

Service Alert: Due to fire activity, All westbound trains will go as far as 50th St/Washington station. Eastbound trains will go as far as 38th St/Washington. A shuttle bus has been requested. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 21, 2023

The Hill has reached out to ADOT and airport officials.

This story is developing.