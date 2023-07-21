Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on artificial intelligence

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Friday afternoon on artificial intelligence (AI).

The president’s speech comes after the White House announced Friday that the administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven top companies geared at managing the risks posed by AI.

Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Facebook parent company Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI have made the commitments, which include a pledge to develop mechanisms of watermarking to help users determine when audio and visual content is AI-generated.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.