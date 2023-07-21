These companies scored the most money in federal contracts in 2022

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the General Services Adminstration’s methods for tracking federal contracts.

The General Services Administration has released its latest report detailing how much money federal agencies committted to pay to their top 100 contractors during fiscal year 2022.

The report tracks how much money the federal government “obligated” to be paid to contractors last year, though not all contracts may have been totally fufilled.

Lockheed Martin inked $47.7 billion in contracts with the federal government from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 31, 2022, according to the latest report. That’s up from $42.1 billion during the previous fiscal year.

Nearly $46.2 billion of the total dollars obligated to Lockheed Martin came directly from the Department of Defense.

The Defense Department has the largest discretionary budget of any federal agency, and it makes up a significant portion of the dollars obligated to the government’s biggest contractors.

The second largest contractor, Raytheon Technologies, scored $27 billion in contracts during the same period, up from $21.6 billion during fiscal year 2021.

General Dynamics rounded out the top three with $24.7 billion. The previous year’s figure was $20.5 billion.

Pfizer was the next largest contractor, scoring $18 billion in contracts, including $16.7 billion from the Department of Defense. Federal contract dollars to Pfizer jumped precipitously during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, from just over $1 billion during fiscal year 2019 to $14.1 billion during fiscal year 2021.

Pfizer is one of the biggest manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine, a hot-button issue after thousands of active-duty service members were expelled for refusing to take it.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced an amendment to the NDAA earlier this month that would reinstate those members.

The next biggest contractor was Boeing, which inked $16.6 billion in contracts. That’s a notable drop from the $23.9 billion obligated during the previous fiscal year.

Updated at 5:46 p.m.