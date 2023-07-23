Mega Millions jackpot increases to $820 million; 8 players win $1 million prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing once again failed to produce a grand-prize winner, causing the jackpot to swell closer to the $1-billion mark.
Friday’s winning numbers — 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and the Mega Ball 25 — went unmatched once again, continuing a months-long trend that began after the last jackpot-winner was announced on April 18.
The estimated jackpot now stands at $820 million, with a cash value of $422 million.
The jackpot rose to similar heights around the same time last year — leading to a $1.337 billion jackpot being awarded on July 29, 2022. It was the third billion-dollar jackpot won in the competition’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.
The current jackpot amount is the fifth-largest in the game’s history, but still more than $700 million beneath the largest ever won.
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.348 billion
|1/13/2023
|1-ME
|$1.337 billion
|7/29/2022
|1-IL
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$820 million (est)
|7/25/2023
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
Even though the jackpot wasn’t awarded in Friday’s drawing, there were eight fairly big winners who matched all five white balls to earn the second-tier prize of $1 million: Two ticketholders each in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina won the $1 million prize, with another winner each in California and Michigan.
The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 11 p.m. ET.
