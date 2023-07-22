trending:

3 dead following Washington listeria outbreak

by Tara Suter - 07/22/23 5:59 PM ET
This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP)

The Washington State Department of Health said three people have died due to a recent listeria outbreak.

Health officials have reported five cases of the outbreak so far, four in Pierce County and one in Thurston. All five of the cases occurred in people over 60 years old who also had “compromised immune systems.”

All five of those infected became ill between Feb. 27 and June 30 and were all likely infected by a common food source, which has not yet been determined.

No specific guidelines have been given regarding the outbreak as the health department continues working to identify the source of the exposure.

Listeriosis, the disease resulting from a listeria bacterial infection, includes minor symptoms like fever and headache but can have more major symptoms like seizures and loss of balance, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The disease is usually foodborne and “primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.”

Pregnant people who get infected with listeriosis may have symptoms that are “usually mild” or they may never develop symptoms, but face “miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”

