Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls

Former President Trump holds wide leads over other 2024 GOP White House candidates in Iowa and South Carolina, according to new polling.

The Fox Business polls, released Sunday, found that Trump has the support of 46 percent of Republican primary voters surveyed in Iowa, 30 percentage points more than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 16 percent. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has 11 percent support.

The Iowa poll shows Scott, who usually attracts single-digit levels of support, gaining a a bit of momentum, though Trump still remains the frontrunner.

No other candidate received more than 10 percent support in the Iowa poll, which was conducted July 15 through 19 among 805 likely participants in the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Trump also commands a wide lead in South Carolina. The other Fox Business poll found Trump with 48 percent support among GOP primary voters in the state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) came trails in second place with 14 percent support.

DeSantis follows closing behind Haley at 13 percent, and Scott has 10 percent. No other candidates received double-digit support.

The poll was conducted July 15 through 19 on 808 registered voters in South Carolina and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The latest polls show Trump holding wide lead against his GOP opponents in early voting states, despite being a target in the Justice Department investigation into his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump said last week that he received a target letter that could lead to his third indictment since leaving office.