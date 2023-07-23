trending:

RFK Jr. says media criticizes him more than Trump

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/23/23 6:35 PM ET
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that mainstream media outlets are criticizing his candidacy more than they have criticized former President Trump, who has frequently complained of unfair and dishonest news coverage.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” host Maria Bartiromo asked Kennedy about whether he has concerns of being heard because he’s unable to take on his challenger, President Biden, in a national debate. 

“It’s interesting to me, because I have been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy then noted that a recent Harris/ Harvard University poll found he has the highest favorability rating than any other candidate running for president in 2024.

“So, somehow, the American people are hearing what I’m saying. I don’t know whether it’s through the podcasts or through social media,” Kennedy said.

“My unfavorability ratings should be off the charts if people believe — I mean, listen, if I believe the stuff that’s written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream sites, I would not have any — I would definitely not vote for me and I would not — I would think I was a very despicable person,” he added.

Kennedy, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign in April, has been known to be an anti-vaccine activist, which has been highly condemned by other Democrats as well as members of his own family. Kennedy is the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and is a nephew of the late President Kennedy. 

