How does Whole Foods’ new palm reader payment system work?

by Kelsey Thompson - 07/24/23 5:52 AM ET
Amazon is set to roll out its new palm recognition payment technology at the 400-plus Whole Foods Market U.S. stores by the end of 2023. (Courtesy: Amazon)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to new technology, paying for groceries at Whole Foods Market stores is now, quite literally, in the palm of your hands.

Amazon is set to roll out its new palm recognition payment technology at the 400-plus Whole Foods Market U.S. stores by the end of 2023. The technology is created by Amazon One, Amazon Web Service’ palm recognition system that works for identification, payment, loyalty membership and store entry.

Those who opt into the Amazon One service can hover their palm over an Amazon One device, paying for their purchase sans phone or wallet. Prime members can also link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account to apply savings, per an Amazon release.

The technology “evaluates multiple aspects of your palm” to verify the person’s identify, with cameras helping capture some of those details, the release added.

“No two palms are alike, so we analyze multiple attributes and select the most distinct identifiers to create your unique palm signature,” the release said in part.

Right now, more than 200 Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. have the technology available, including stores in the following states:

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

Additional locations and states are slated to receive the tech option in the coming months, according to the company.

More information about the technology, and third-party companies that also accept Amazon One payment, is available online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

