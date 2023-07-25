trending:

Watch live: White House holds press briefing

by The Hill staff - 07/25/23 12:30 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday announced new proposed rules focused on bolstering mental health.

Under the rules, health plans would be required to make changes if they are found to be providing “inadequate access” to mental health services, based on whether they meet legal requirements.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

