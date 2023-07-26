UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange sightings
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing the federal government to release more information related to UFO sightings and other unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).
The House Oversight subcommittee on national security will dig into the issue during a hearing on Wednesday featuring David Grusch, a whistleblower who has accused the government of withholding information related to UFOs.
The panel will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency,” it said in a statement.
The hearing begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More News News
House
Senate
State Watch
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
House
State Watch