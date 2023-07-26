trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange sightings

by TheHill.com - 07/26/23 6:00 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/26/23 6:00 AM ET

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing the federal government to release more information related to UFO sightings and other unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

The House Oversight subcommittee on national security will dig into the issue during a hearing on Wednesday featuring David Grusch, a whistleblower who has accused the government of withholding information related to UFOs.

The panel will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency,” it said in a statement.

The hearing begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  2. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  3. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  4. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  5. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  8. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  9. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange ...
  10. Montana tribe, citing mounting tragedies, sues Biden administration over lack ...
  11. American teens are driving less
  12. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  13. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  14. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  15. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  16. Ohio vote on abortion seen as 2024 bellweather
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s impeachment talk divides GOP
  18. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
Load more