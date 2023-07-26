UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange sightings

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing the federal government to release more information related to UFO sightings and other unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

The House Oversight subcommittee on national security will dig into the issue during a hearing on Wednesday featuring David Grusch, a whistleblower who has accused the government of withholding information related to UFOs.

The panel will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency,” it said in a statement.

The hearing begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.