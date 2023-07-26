Watch live: Mayorkas testifies before House panel on border security, immigration

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, just one day after a federal court struck down a Biden administration policy restricting migrants’ access to asylum.

The rule required migrants to first seek and be denied asylum in a country they passed through along their way to the U.S. and also blocked asylum seekers from seeking protection after crossing between ports of entry — a practice protected under U.S. asylum law.

Mayorkas has been the focus of broad GOP criticism, including calls for impeachment, over the large numbers of migrants who have attempted to enter the U.S. since Biden took office.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

