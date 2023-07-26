trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 07/26/23 12:01 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after the Biden administration was dealt a legal setback Tuesday when a federal court struck down a measure limiting access to asylum in the United States. The administration is expected to appeal the court ruling.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s plea deal with the Department of Justice appeared to fall apart Wednesday during an initial court hearing in Delaware. The White House issued a statement last month expressing the president’s support for his son after the younger Biden reached the plea deal on federal tax and gun charges.

The White House briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

