trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode

by Al Weaver - 07/26/23 7:46 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 07/26/23 7:46 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joked Wednesday evening that he got “sandbagged” when he froze for an extended period of time while delivering remarks to open a press conference earlier in the day. 

McConnell told reporters that President Biden called to check in on him after the episode. 

“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell said, referring to Biden’s trip and fall over a sandbag at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement last month. 

Reporters asked the GOP leader how he was feeling, whether he knew what happened or planned to see a doctor. He responded multiple times by saying, “I’m fine.” 

“Gotta watch those sandbags,” he added while on the way to the Senate floor. 

Top Stories from The Hill

McConnell, 81, stepped aside during the press conference after members of his leadership team asked if he was all right and had anything else to say. 

He eventually returned to the mics to answer questions from reporters, telling them at the moment that he was “fine” and proceeded as he does during most other press conferences. A McConnell spokesperson said after the episode that he was lightheaded.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reportedly said that he and McConnell had their standing 3 p.m. ET meeting shortly afterward and that the Kentucky Republican appeared fine. He added that he is not concerned for the leader’s health.

“There was no concerns about his health in that meeting,” McCarthy said. 

Mychael Schnell contributed. 

Tags Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  2. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  3. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  4. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  5. Scary moment for McConnell raises questions for GOP
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details
  8. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  9. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  10. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  11. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  12. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  13. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  14. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  15. How do borrowers change their payment plans on a student loan?
  16. UN official says latest Russian attacks on Ukraine ‘signal a calamitous ...
  17. Are UFOs a national security risk? Hearing puts Pentagon on notice
  18. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
Load more