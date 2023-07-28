trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

US orders government personnel to leave Haiti, citing kidnapping risk

by Brad Dress - 07/28/23 2:45 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 07/28/23 2:45 PM ET
Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a day after a mob in the Haitian capital pulled 13 suspected gang members from police custody at a traffic stop and beat and burned them to death with gasoline-soaked tires. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a day after a mob in the Haitian capital pulled 13 suspected gang members from police custody at a traffic stop and beat and burned them to death with gasoline-soaked tires. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

The State Department has ordered U.S. government personnel to leave Haiti, issuing a “do not travel” advisory for the country amid soaring gang violence and civil unrest.

The Biden administration updated its advisory Thursday to order all nonemergency government personnel, including those at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, to immediately leave the country, citing the widespread risk of kidnapping.

“Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked,” the State Department warned. “Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. [Victims’] families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.”

The U.S. is advising government employees to monitor local news and depart when it is safe to do so.

Violent crime is on the rise in Haiti amid a humanitarian and security crisis on the Caribbean island nation. Gangs have taken control of much of Port-au-Prince and have recruited children as young as 8 years old, The Associated Press reported last month.

As of June, more than 165,000 Haitians had fled their homes amid the violence, according to the United Nations’s migration agency, with many escaping to hide in temporary shelters.

Protests and mob violence are also escalating, with the State Department saying it has a limited ability to protect government employees. Local police also lack the resources to respond to crimes and emergency incidents.

The State Department advised departing government personnel to avoid using public transportation, visiting banks, driving at night or traveling without approval and security measures in place.

Tags emergency eveacuation gang violence Haiti Haiti Joe Biden kidnapping State Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  2. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  3. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  4. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  5. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  6. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  7. Does Ukraine have a second summer push up its sleeve?
  8. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  9. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  10. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  11. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  12. Trump says it’s ‘unpleasant’ to discuss indictments with Melania
  13. Cohen to Mar-a-Lago co-defendants: 'Run' from Trump or 'end up behind bars'
  14. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  15. Trump attorneys fight requirement to review Mar-a-Lago evidence in a secure ...
  16. DeSantis on Trump pardon: Not good ‘for almost 80-year-old former ...
  17. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  18. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
Load more