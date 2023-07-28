trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
News

Bolton on DOJ report Trump tried to destroy evidence: ‘He thinks he can do whatever he wants’

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 07/28/23 9:04 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 07/28/23 9:04 PM ET
Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Sept. 30, 2019 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)

Former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday said former President Trump’s response to the most recent charges in the classified documents case show that “he thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

Bolton, in an interview with CNN, also joked that his former boss should have taken lessons from previous scandals in Washington, but argued “Trump doesn’t learn much very quickly.”

“It’s classic conventional wisdom now in Washington that the cover up is always the most vulnerable point,” the former White House official said. “Trump doesn’t learn much very quickly. He obviously didn’t learn much about prior Washington scandals.”

His comments come just one day after the Justice Department (DOJ) accused Trump and his aides of trying to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago resort in a superseding indictment — adding three additional charges in the classified documents probe. The former president is already facing 37 counts in relation to the mishandling of records and his efforts to block the government from recovering the documents.  

While Bolton claimed that the new charges would be significant in trial, he also suggested that Trump’s mindset likely wouldn’t change.

“His belief that constraints, rules, procedures didn’t apply to him if he wanted to do something different is manifest throughout the original indictment,” Bolton said of Trump’s previous charges under the Espionage Act. “This is a pretty straightforward addition in the superseding indictment. It does demonstrate his mindset; He thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

Trump on Thursday called the new indictment “ridiculous,” and claimed it only amounts to “election interference at the highest level.”

Bolton said his response demonstrates his default position: “If you are caught in a difficult situation, lie about it.”

“Just make things up and hope that you can get away with it. His record, unfortunately, demonstrates over time he has been pretty good at getting away from things,” the former official argued. “I think in this case, so far at least, I think the prosecutors have shown they are way ahead of him.”

“We haven’t seen all of their evidence, by any stretch of the imagination. I suspect there are a few surprises in there,” he added.

Tags Donald Trump John Bolton Mar-a-Lago Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  4. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  5. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  6. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  7. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  8. Biden offers first statement on Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  11. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  12. Trump appeals decision keeping hush money case in state court
  13. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  14. Which drugs will be selected for Medicare negotiations? Here’s what we know
  15. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  16. Rep. Glenn Ivey says any impeachment articles against Biden would be ‘dead ...
  17. DeSantis on Trump pardon: Not good ‘for almost 80-year-old former ...
  18. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23