Trump indictment watch: live updates

Former President Trump has indicated he expects to be indicted “any day now” as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his conduct after the 2020 election.

News of the potentially looming indictment comes after Trump said he received a target letter informing him that he is the subject in the probe, a move often followed by the filing of charges.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. has been hearing evidence in the case when it typically meets Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Follow along our live updates below: