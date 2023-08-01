Georgia journalist says he was subpoenaed in Trump election probe

A Georgia independent journalist has been subpoenaed in the state’s investigation into former President Trump, he said Monday.

George Chidi has been asked to testify to a grand jury this month about Georgia Republicans’ plans to form an alternate slate of Electoral College voters and overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Chidi witnessed a group of Georgia Republicans discuss the plan at a semi-secret meeting in the state Capitol while politicians cast the state’s electoral votes, he said. He was called to testify to a grand jury about the same incident last year as well.

In December 2020, Chidi entered a room in the Georgia Capitol where the Republicans were meeting, and they told him they were having an education meeting. They threw him out quickly, he said.

“Because I was lied to and thrown out, it confirmed that the legislators were acting in secret, that they didn’t want the press or public to know what they were doing. That specific bit of information has apparently been important enough to ask me to convey it to a grand jury — again,” Chidi wrote.

The grand jury that will decide whether to charge Trump and his associates is expected to make that decision this month. District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said Monday the “work is done,” signaling an indictment decision could come soon.

The investigation centers on the fake electors scheme and a phone call Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results.

At least eight of the fake electors have been offered immunity deals by prosecutors in exchange for their cooperation.

Chidi said he has ethical reservations about testifying because of his obligation to sources to keep certain information private.

“But I expect to testify, as before, after receiving assurances that I will not be compelled to offer information outside of the narrow issue of election interference and my observations on December 14, 2020,” he wrote.”

“The Trump election interference case raises unique questions about the role of a free press in preserving democracy. I ignore my obligations to that not just at my own peril, but also that of every journalist,” he added.