Trump, GOP Senate friction grows

Over the weekend, Trump argued that any Senate Republicans up for reelection who didn’t move to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings should be primaried next year.

As our Alex Bolton reports this morning, while House Republicans have made investigating Biden and his family a focus in the majority, Senate Republicans have offered a stark contrast.

House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested that an impeachment inquiry could be on the table over Biden family’s finances, but the Senate has taken a more wary approach.

Impeachment “ought to be rare rather than common,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week, later adding, “and I think this is not good for the country to have repeated impeachment problems.”

What they’re saying: “A good number of Senate Republicans take a more measured approach usually. They don’t knee-jerk to pressure,” Republican strategist and former Senate leadership aide Ron Bonjean told Alex.

Still, Republicans and experts recognize the threat of facing a primary challenger next year could be real. Trump backed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska’s Senate race for Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) race, but Tshibaka ultimately lost.

“Think of people like Roger Wicker, who is someone who is seen as a pretty solid guy who votes the right way but is not an extremist,” Rutgers University professor Ross Baker told Alex. “There are constituencies that will respond to any demand that Trump puts out who will say, ‘I can’t support [a senator] unless he gets on the impeachment bandwagon.’”