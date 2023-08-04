Jobs report shows solid gains as hiring slowdown appears: Live updates
Strong economic indicators have continued to make the case for a solid American economy, but a slew of new jobs data has policymakers and consumers looking at current conditions in different ways.
The case for how and what type of unemployment is measured often leaves economists, lawmakers and market watchers at odds over what exactly various jobs data indicators mean for the current employment market and beyond.
Ahead of the government’s jobs reports this morning, The Hill takes a look at the various forces and factors that are moving the employment market.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More News News
Campaign
Poverty
Campaign
Senate
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
House
Defense