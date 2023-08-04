trending:

News

Jobs report shows solid gains as hiring slowdown appears: Live updates

by Tobias Burns, Taylor Giorno and Riley Gutiérrez McDermid - 08/04/23 6:06 AM ET
Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown Industries in Youngstown, Ohio on Nov. 28, 2018. U.S. automakers and parts manufacturers have added nearly 90,000 jobs since January 2020 but it's hard to tease out just which economic gains can be credited to USMCA and which happened for a variety of unrelated reasons. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Strong economic indicators have continued to make the case for a solid American economy, but a slew of new jobs data has policymakers and consumers looking at current conditions in different ways.

The case for how and what type of unemployment is measured often leaves economists, lawmakers and market watchers at odds over what exactly various jobs data indicators mean for the current employment market and beyond.

Ahead of the government’s jobs reports this morning, The Hill takes a look at the various forces and factors that are moving the employment market.

