trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Media outnumber demonstrators at Trump arraignment stakeout

by Ella Lee - 08/03/23 3:09 PM ET
by Ella Lee - 08/03/23 3:09 PM ET

A smattering of demonstrators gathered outside the D.C. federal courthouse Thursday to show support for former President Trump ahead of his arraignment on charges linked to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. 

Dion Cini, 54, who traveled from Brooklyn, N.Y., with other protesters, said he was “really surprised” more people didn’t show up to support the former president, claiming that the Justice Department is trying to stop Trump from becoming president again.

“I want to witness the greatest travesty in American history firsthand,” Cini told The Hill. “I want to see it live with my own eyes, because I can’t believe this is actually happening.”

Related coverage from The Hill

Jerrold Arnowitz, 75, of Upton, Mass., said he came with a friend to support rioters jailed for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was spurred by Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Arnowitz’s motivation for protesting Thursday stemmed from his late wife’s request to “take care of the prisoners,” he said.

“I feel like I’m 20 years old, fighting for something,” he said. “This is much better than sitting around playing bingo.”

A handful of onlookers came to protest Trump. Tim Smith, 38, an artist from Gettysburg, Pa., sat outside the federal courthouse holding a large sign reading “LOSER” in red, white and blue.

“[It’s] overdue, but justice takes time,” he said.

Sign up for the latest from The Hill here

Alexandra Tyron-Hopko, a Frederick, Md., resident who gives tours in D.C., swung by the courthouse Thursday morning to watch what some anticipated would be a chaotic scene. Though she said she did not plan to stay for Trump’s proceeding, she called the whole ordeal a “god-awful thing.”

“Personally, I don’t think anybody is above the law,” Tyron-Hopko said. “But if you believe that, then you have to believe they’re innocent until proven guilty.”

The protesters were hugely outnumbered by swarms of media camped out on the south and west sides of the building, some of whom began staking out the courthouse Wednesday afternoon under rows of white tents. 

Some 100 reporters and 150 members of the public will be able to watch the 4 p.m. proceeding on a live video feed within the courthouse; the courtroom itself has limited space. A reporter for The Hill is present in the courtroom.

Trump faces four counts, including efforts to defraud the U.S. and obstruct an official proceeding. The Justice Department contends that his efforts to subvert the election results were “fueled by lies,” while Trump has maintained that the investigation is a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Tags Donald Trump Tim Smith

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  2. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  3. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  4. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  5. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  6. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  7. Trump’s next court date set for Aug. 28: Live updates
  8. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  9. Trump pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges
  10. Florida bans AP psych, pointing to lessons on gender, sexuality
  11. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
  12. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  13. READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel
  14. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  15. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  16. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  17. Gallego leading Lake, Sinema in hypothetical Arizona Senate match-ups: survey
  18. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
Load more