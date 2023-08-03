Appeals court hands Biden win with asylum decision

President Biden has maintained that a rule restricting asylum is crucial to his administration’s efforts in managing the U.S.-Mexico border, but in late July a lower court decision found the policy to be illegal and ordered it to be terminated by Monday.

But in a turn of events, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted the Biden administration temporary reprieve from the lower court’s decision, allowing the controversial practice to stay in place, according to the Associated Press.

The administration asked the rule to remain while larger court battles about its legality get worked out.

The rule makes it difficult for anyone to seek asylum without first seeking protection in the country they are traveling through on their way to the U.S. or applying online.

The asylum rule was put in place in May after Title 42 came to an end.