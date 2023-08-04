News Photos of the Week: Trump, the Bidens’ vacation and fans remember Paul Reubens by The Hill staff - 08/04/23 5:38 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 08/04/23 5:38 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash Former President Trump arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. A Jeep passes rising flames from the York Fire on Ivanpah Road on July 30 in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif. Crews battled “fire whirls” at the preserve this weekend as a massive wildfire crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds. Associated Press/Ty O’Neil Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Palacios (54) celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run walk-off home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Vasquez during the 10th inning of a game in Pittsburgh on July 30. The Pirates won 6-4. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar Palestinian demonstrators throw stones and burn tires during a protest against the territory’s chronic power outages and difficult living conditions in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on July 30. Several thousand people briefly took to the streets across the Gaza Strip chanting “what a shame” and in one place burning Hamas flags before police moved in and broke up the protests. Associated Press Sandy Neads, left, and James Owens lay flowers on the star of Pee-wee Herman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 31 in Los Angeles. Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who played Herman, died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer. Associated Press/Chris Pizzello Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden business associate, leaves the O’Neill House Office Building after being interviewed by the House Oversight Committee on July 31. Tierney L. Cross Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande on July 31 near Eagle Pass, Texas, as they cross from Mexico to the U.S. Associated Press/Eric Gay Hundreds of migrants sleep in line early Aug. 1 for placement at the Roosevelt Hotel intake center in New York City. Many newly arrived migrants have been waiting outside the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been turned into a migrant reception center, to try to secure temporary housing. Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images Artists of Afrique en Cirque pose during a photocall at the Mound in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 1 ahead of their performances throughout the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Jane Barlow/PA via AP United States’s Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the two nations in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 1. Associated Press/Rafaela Pontes President Biden and first lady Jill Biden sit underneath an umbrella surrounded by Secret Service agents in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Aug. 2. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta Staffers raise their hands leaving the Russell Senate Office Building following a reported active shooting call on Aug. 2. Police later said it was “a bogus call.” Tierney L. Cross A woman takes a selfie with a Banksy artwork on the wall of a building damaged by Russian attacks in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Aug. 2. Borodyanka was occupied by Russian troops at the beginning of their full-scale invasion last year. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Members of the media are seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. Former President Trump was arraigned on four criminal charges of conspiring to subvert the results of the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty. Greg Nash A limo with a presidential seal and mask of former President Trump is seen at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. Tierney L. Cross A protester in support of former President Trump is seen at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. Tierney L. Cross Demonstrators with Code Pink protest in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. Tierney L. Cross Former President Trump waves as he leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3. Greg Nash An injured turtle chews on leaves at the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 4. The zoo is looking after an injured fallow deer and several turtles who suffered burns and other injuries during a major wildfire on the island of Rhodes. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis Tags Hunter Biden Jill Biden photos of the week 2023 Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 