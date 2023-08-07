Trump knocks ‘woke’ US women’s soccer team after World Cup departure

Former President Trump knocked the “woke” U.S. women’s soccer team after their loss in the Women’s World Cup over the weekend.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday evening.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump continued, taking aim at Megan Rapinoe.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said “I’m not going to the f—ing White House” if the team won.

“We’re not going to be invited,” Rapinoe, a progressive LGBTQ+ activist, added. “I doubt it.”

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” Trump, who was in office at the time, wrote on Twitter after Rapinoe’s comments.

“I’m a big fan of the U.S. team and women’s soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!” Trump added.

Rapinoe’s missed penalty kick at the Women’s World Cup over the weekend marked the end of her long and impressive career.

In 2022, President Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She became the first soccer player to win the nation’s highest civilian award.