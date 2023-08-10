trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Utah Speaker touts endorsement ahead of possible Romney challenge

by Sarah Fortinsky - 08/10/23 4:20 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 08/10/23 4:20 PM ET
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Wilson is the first Republican to publicly announce he's considering vying for Mitt Romney's seat in next year's Senate race. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, Utah. Wilson is the first Republican to publicly announce he’s considering vying for Mitt Romney’s seat in next year’s Senate race. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson (R) touted endorsements from dozens of state lawmakers ahead of a possible primary challenge for Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat in 2024.

“I am honored and encouraged to have the support of so many leaders from all corners of this great state,” Wilson said in a Thursday press release. “Utah needs a bold, conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate and I am humbled at the support and encouragement we’ve received so quickly.” 

Wilson listed endorsements from more than 60 members of the Utah House and Senate, who are “encouraging him to run for the U.S. Senate.” 

The list includes endorsements from about three-quarters of state House Republicans and from more than two-thirds of Utah Senate Republicans, according to the press release. 

House Majority Leader Mike Schultz and Senate President Stuart Adams are among the legislators listed as endorsing Wilson’s potential Senate bid. 

Wilson is considering challenging Romney, who has filed for a second term serving the U.S. Senate in 2024. Romney, a conservative lawmaker, has been a vocal critic of former President Trump and has exhibited an independent voting streak throughout his first term.

Romney was the sole Republican senator who voted to convict Trump the first time he was impeached. Romney voted again to convict the former president again when he was impeached after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He also said he did not vote for Trump in the 2020 election.

Romney narrowly avoided being censured at the Utah GOP convention in 2021, following his vote to impeach Trump. The measure — which cited Romney’s conviction votes and was filled with conspiracy theories about Biden and the election — failed 711-798. Romney earlier was censured by a Utah county Republican party.

Romney already faces primary challenges, including from Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. 

Wilson has filed as a candidate for the U.S. Senate but called his campaign “Brad Wilson Exploratory Committee,” he told KSL NewsRadio last month. 

Wilson told the local radio news outlet in July he has not yet decided whether he is running, but that, “We created an exploratory committee under the framework of being a candidate, so we don’t actually have to do anything by the 15th,” referring to the Federal Election Commission filing deadline. 

“All we will do in the fall if we choose to run a full campaign is we will go into the [FEC] and we will change the name of the committee to a full campaign,” he told the outlet.

Updated at 4:32 p.m.

Tags Mitt Romney Senate elections Utah Republicans

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Black leaders, DNC blast Trump for ‘racist’ comments
  2. Trump-Haley rivalry enters bitter, personal new phase
  3. Excitement builds over Trump VP pick
  4. Johnson eyes spending package to avert shutdown, warns GOP not to expect ...
  5. The Pentagon’s new recruitment policy is a disaster
  6. CBS faces uproar after seizing investigative journalist’s files
  7. What do these Gen Z slang words mean? 24 popular terms explained
  8. Trump predicts November ‘Judgment Day’ for critics in CPAC speech
  9. Vindman: Trump’s NATO threat likely a ‘contributing factor’ in ...
  10. Trump investigator offers cellphone data casting doubt on Fani Willis ...
  11. GOP shutdown fears grow: ‘We could be in a world of hurt’
  12. Moderate Dem says he would protect Speaker Johnson over Ukraine aid, government ...
  13. 5 things to watch in the South Carolina GOP primary
  14. United Nations criticizes ‘forever chemical’ contamination in North Carolina
  15. Haley says Trump wouldn’t win general election: ‘Mark my words’
  16. Before Joe, James and Hunter, there was Great-Great-Grandpa Moses
  17. Trump, Kari Lake, Mike Lindell, Vivek Ramaswamy wrap up CPAC 2024: Watch live
  18. US calls damage from vessel struck by Houthis an ‘environmental disaster’
Load more