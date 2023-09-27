trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

More Republicans see Trump as ‘person of faith’ than Pence, Romney: poll

by Lauren Irwin - 09/27/23 3:10 PM ET
by Lauren Irwin - 09/27/23 3:10 PM ET

More than half of Republicans see former President Donald Trump as a person of faith, a higher percentage than those who said the same of more vocally religious politicians such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a recent poll found.

The survey, conducted by HarrisX for Deseret News, asked registered voters which politicians they considered to be people of faith.

Among Republicans, Trump earned the top position, with 53 percent of voters thinking he is a person of faith.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, followed closely behind, earning 52 percent in the poll.

Unlike Pence and some of the other Republican presidential candidates, Trump rarely talks about his personal faith.

His personal history is also one that would seem, at a glance, to be potentially troubling for Christian conservatives.

Trump has been divorced twice and is in the middle of a lawsuit surrounding his alleged paying of hush money to a former adult film star to stay quiet about an alleged affair. He’s also been accused of cheating on his wife with a former Playboy model.

But Trump has consistently won the support of social conservatives, and the results of the poll could provide some insight into how people see him.

Trump himself has noted that his policies have benefitted social conservatives. For example, Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, all of whom were in the majority opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade decision.

In June, Trump attended the Faith & Freedom Gala where he told supporters that “no president has every fought for Christians as hard as I have.”

“I’ll fight hard until I’m back behind that desk in the Oval Office,” he said.

Among Democrats, President Biden ranked as a top choice, earning 63 percent of voters who say he is a “person of faith.”

Biden has been vocal about his Catholic faith. Vice President Kamala Harris, who identifies as Baptist but was raised in an multi-religion household, came in second for Democrats.

Almost half, 42 percent, of Independent voters said Romney, a Mormon, was the political figure most likely to be a person of faith.

Pence, along with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), have both made their Christian faith central to their presidential campaigns. Both are rivals to Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

As for the other GOP presidential hopefuls, 47 percent of Republican respondents thought Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is a person of faith, while Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) tied each earning 31 percent. Thirty percent believe Vivek Ramaswamy to be religious and 22 percent said the same of former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.).

Less than a quarter of Republicans believe Biden is a person of faith and 12 percent said the same for Harris.

The poll was conducted by HarrisX from Sept. 8 to 11, among 1,002 registered voters and have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tags Catholicism Chris Christie Christianity Donald Trump Donald Trump Evangelicals Joe Biden Joe Biden Kamala Harris Mike Pence Mike Pence Mitt Romeny Mitt Romney Nikki Haley Religion Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former White House ethics lawyer says Trump will ‘very swiftly’ lose ...
  2. Voter data expert hired by Trump campaign says 2020 election was not stolen
  3. House Republicans stew over members who caused upheaval
  4. Boebert faults Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand for her district switch
  5. Claudine Gay resigns: a timeline of Harvard’s shortest presidential tenure
  6. Democrats fear electoral bloodbath in North Carolina
  7. The end of the Hamas military-industrial complex
  8. Colorado secretary of state knocks Trump, other Republicans for not condemning ...
  9. Bannon predicts ‘big fight’ over Haley as possible Trump VP pick
  10. Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism, antisemitism scandals
  11. Iran moves warship to Red Sea after US destroys Houthi boats
  12. Will Trump’s disqualification case be Bush v. Gore for 2024?
  13. House GOP majority to shrink to 2 with Ohio lawmaker’s early resignation
  14. One-third of adults in new poll say Biden’s election was illegitimate
  15. Maggie Haberman says Trump is worried Supreme Court may rule against him on ...
  16. Trump rails against Liz Cheney, Jack Smith in post on immunity claim
  17. Trump is growing stronger in Iowa. Why?
  18. Stefanik takes victory lap over Harvard president’s exit
Load more