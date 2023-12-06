GOP rivals spar over Israel-Hamas war at 4th debate

Republican presidential candidates sparred Wednesday night over the Israel-Hamas war, disagreeing over how to best handle the deadly conflict now approaching its second month.

On the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for what he said was avoiding a question on whether he would send troops into Gaza to rescue eight American hostages held by Hamas.

“He went onto this minute-and-30-second hosanna about his knowledge of the military,” Christie said. “He didn’t answer your question. When you’re president of the United States, you’re not going to have a choice whether to answer that question or not.”

Christie said he would be willing to send troops into Gaza to assist Israel in saving the hostages held in the coastal strip.

“I would absolutely, absolutely, if they had a plan,” Christie said. “You’re damn right I’d send the American army in there to get our people home and get them home now.”

While former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joined DeSantis in calling for the complete defeat of Hamas, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said the U.S. must be “responsible” in handling the conflict and said he would let Israel deal with Hamas by itself.

“What Hamas did was medieval, it was subhuman,” Ramaswamy said. “But to say that was an attack on America fails a basic test. I mean, if you can’t tell the difference between where the U.S. and Israel is on a map, I can have my three-year-old son show you the difference.

“That is irresponsible because it has major consequences, because that doesn’t leave room for what actually is an attack on America,” he added.

DeSantis hit back that “Americans were killed” by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which left more than 1,200 dead.

“Our own people were killed in that attack,” he said. “And I think it’s absolutely appropriate to point that out and to say that we’re in this together.”