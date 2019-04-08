Dem senator: Some women coming forward against Biden 'because they support other candidates'

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsMenendez, Rubio lead Senate effort to regulate Venezuelan sanctions Dem report questions State Dept. decision to revoke award to Trump critic Senate Dem calls on Trump to apologize for attacks on McCain MORE (D-Del.) on Monday suggested that some of the women who have accused former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren places third in 2020 Massachusetts poll Santorum: Biden, Sanders are 'tone deaf' on allegations raised by women Bernie Sanders says felons should be able to vote while in prison MORE of touching them inappropriately have come forward “because they support other candidates” in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

“There are folks who, I think, are coming forward and standing up about this because they support other candidates, and there are folks who, I think, are coming forward out of a genuine sense of feeling disrespected or unappreciated,” Coons, who is Biden’s successor in the Senate, said in an appearance on CNN.

“At the end of the day, the best way to measure this is to see how former Vice President Biden does on the campaign trail.”

Biden has not yet formally announced a run for president but has consistently hinted that he would joing the race and has led the field of Democratic candidates and potential candidates in a number of polls.

Coons suggested to CNN that Biden would enter the race “soon.”

Biden has faced allegations from several women that he inappropriately touched them or made them feel uncomfortable.

Former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D), was the first woman in recent days to say Biden made her feel uncomfortable, saying that at an event in 2014 the former vice president sniffed her hair and kissed the back of her head.

Last week, in a video posted to Twitter, Biden vowed to be more “mindful” of women’s personal space and comfort level, but the controversy reignited on Friday after he twice joked about having “permission” to hug people while speaking at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers event.

Coons, who has repeatedly defended Biden during the controversy, suggested Biden’s past record would outweigh the allegations in the minds of voters.

“At the end of the day what matters here is his very real record of making progress on LGBT rights, on fighting climate change, on improving wages for working people and on fighting for better infrastructure and apprenticeship programs,” Coons said.