Sanders says he's a millionaire, will release tax returns by Monday

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (I-Vt.) says in a new interview that he will release his tax returns by Monday while acknowledging that he is a millionaire because of book sales.

“On the day in the very immediate future, certainly before April 15, we release ours, I hope that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTop senators warn Turkey: Choose between Russia missile system or US fighter jet Former Michelle Obama aide: 'Not sure' if voters got 'honesty and accountability' in Biden's video response How Republicans are battling judicial obstructionism today MORE will do exactly the same,” he told The New York Times for a story published Tuesday.

“We are going to release 10 years of our tax returns, and we hope that on that day Donald Trump will do the same,” he continued.

Sanders acknowledged in the interview that he is a millionaire, attributing it to his book sales. The newspaper noted that his most recent book, “Where We Go From Here,” was published last year.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” he told the Times. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

Sanders and other Democratic presidential candidates have sought to release their own financial information in an effort to push Trump to release his tax returns.

During the 2016 election, Trump cited an IRS audit as his reason for not releasing his returns. The agency has said audits don't prohibit individuals from releasing information about their own finances.

Sanders has long promised to release his tax returns in connection with his presidential campaign and has said he and his wife, Jane, prepare them without an accountant, according to the Times.

Several other Democratic contenders for president, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report Warren, Gillibrand ask Defense whether border deployments hurt troop readiness MORE (N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill How Trump could take pot legalization away from Dems in 2020 The Hill's Morning Report - The fallout after Trump ousts top DHS officials MORE (Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill How Trump could take pot legalization away from Dems in 2020 Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (Mass.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeMeet the longshot yogi from the Rust Belt running for president Inslee fundraises off Trump claim that wind turbine 'noise causes cancer' The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure MORE, have released years of their tax returns.

Sanders has consistently ranked among the least wealthy senators but has made more money since his 2016 presidential campaign. According to his 2017 Senate financial disclosure forms, he earned roughly $1.06 million that year, most of it from book royalties, according to the Times.