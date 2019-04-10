Buttigieg surges to third place in NH poll

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKaren Pence responds to Buttigieg: 'You shouldn't be attacked' for your religious beliefs Buttigieg: 'Polite' people can still advance policies that hurt 'you and your family' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems press Barr on Mueller report MORE came in third among Democratic presidential candidates in a new Saint Anselm College poll of New Hampshire voters.

The survey aligns with most other polling in finding former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHalf of Democrats say Biden accusations will make no difference in vote: poll Democrats put harassment allegations against Trump on back burner Dems worry race for ideological purity will fracture field MORE in first place with 22.9 percent, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSwalwell says his 2020 presidential campaign is unionizing Dem strategist: Sanders's plan to release tax returns is 'four years too late' Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems MORE (I-Vt.) at 15.6 percent. Buttigieg came in at 10.7 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem strategist: Sanders's plan to release tax returns is 'four years too late' Sanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems Warren becomes latest 2020 hopeful to release 2018 tax return MORE (D-Mass.) with 8.7 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders unveils new Medicare for all bill with backing from other 2020 Dems Booker introduces bill to form reparations study commission Democratic voters confident that Biden and Sanders can defeat Trump, less certain about other candidates' chances MORE at 6.8 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg also saw a considerable surge since February in name recognition, which increased 33.2 points, and favorability, which increased 30.6 points, according to the poll. His unfavorability rating only increased 2.9 points in the same period.

Comparatively, Biden saw his favorables fall 9.7 points and his unfavorablility increase 5.5 points in the poll during the same period, during which several women came forward to accuse him of touching them inappropriately, although polling so far indicates the allegations have not dislodged him from his position as frontrunner.

Pollsters surveyed 698 registered Granite State voters between April 3 and April 8. The poll has a 3.7-point margin of error.