Former National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Ukraine aid was released sooner than Trump said: report Key impeachment witnesses to know as public hearings begin MORE has a book deal with Simon & Schuster, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing three publishing officials.

Two of the officials told the wire service that the deal was worth about $2 million. He was reportedly represented by Javelin literary agency, which also represents Former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Deep engagement is a two-way street The curious timeline for taking down Trump MORE and the anonymous administration official whose book “A Warning,” that will be released this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials did not know the title or release date of Bolton's book, according to the AP.

The Hill has reached out to Simon & Schuster and Javelin for comment. Simon & Schuster declined the AP's request for comment.

Bolton left the Trump administration in September. He was asked to testify in the House impeachment inquiry this week, but did not appear.

His name has been mentioned many times in the impeachment process, including by aide Fiona Hill. She testified that he told her he is "not part of whatever drug deal" other officials are "cooking up," in relation to President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton gets book deal: report Trump administration proposes fee for asylum applications, spike in other immigration fees Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE's dealings with Ukraine.

Bolton's lawyer wrote this week in a letter to the House's general counsel that his client knew about "many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed" in the chamber's impeachment probe.