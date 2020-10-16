RNC files FEC complaint against Twitter, alleging 'in-kind contributions to Biden'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has filed a federal elections complaint against Twitter, accusing the social media company of making what it describes as "in-kind contributions" to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE's campaign.

In a four-page complaint filed Friday, according to Fox News, the RNC accuses Twitter of “using its corporate resources to provide active support for Joe Biden’s campaign in violation of federal law."

The committee cited Twitter's decision to block users from posting or sending a link to a New York Post story alleging corruption by the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden, and detailing what critics have said is his illegal overseas business dealings.

An in-kind contribution is a noncash contribution to a campaign for a good or service, which Twitter nor any other social media company has provided the Biden or Trump campaigns.

Citing a hacked material policy, Twitter said the story about Hunter Biden is harmful disinformation and should not be allowed on the platform. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later said it was a mistake to block the story on the platform without providing additional context.

Senate Republicans reacted to Twitter's censoring of the New York Post story by accusing the company of "election interference," and announced this week they plan to subpoena tech company executives to call them to testify about their policies regarding content moderation.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE also seized on the news of Twitter blocking the New York Post story, saying the company was trying to "get Biden out of this impossible jam."

“Democrat media consultants can only dream of such abilities,” the complaint from the RNC reads. “Through its ad hoc, partisan oppression of media critical of Biden, [Twitter] is making illegal, corporate in-kind contributions as it provides unheard-of media services for Joe Biden’s campaign.”