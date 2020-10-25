Over 42 percent of all registered Texas voters have already cast their ballot

More than 7 million people have already voted in the state of Texas ahead of next week's general election, a figure that accounts for nearly 43 percent of all registered voters in the state.

Over 7.1 million people have voted early in Texas, CNN reported. In 2016 59 percent of all registered voters in the Lone Star State voted in all of 2016.

Early voting began in Texas on Oct. 13, with record turnout reported in major cities like Austin and Dallas.

President Trump won Texas in 2016, as has every Republican presidential nominee for several decades, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign is hoping a surge in early and mail-in voting will turn the state blue for the first time since the late 1970s.